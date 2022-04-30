Fiera Capital Corp Buys New Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $11.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.18. 2,621,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.89. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.85 and a 1-year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.00.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

