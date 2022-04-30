Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 8,626 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.10.

TMUS traded down $9.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,328,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,837,198. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

