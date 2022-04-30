FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Short Interest Update

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the March 31st total of 101,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 115,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of FNHC stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52. FedNat has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $66.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.60 million. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 97.80% and a negative net margin of 41.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share.
FNHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedNat in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About FedNat (Get Rating)
FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.
