Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $324.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FHI traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,698. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.11. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Federated Hermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $29,784.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,451 shares of company stock worth $2,954,168. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 63,632 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 18,106 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

