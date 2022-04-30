Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut Federated Hermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of FHI traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,698. Federated Hermes has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.11.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $324.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $279,104.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,168 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes by 34.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 4.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth $154,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 20.5% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 63,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 10,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

