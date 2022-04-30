Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA decreased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up 1.8% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $2.13 on Friday, reaching $55.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,813,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,858. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.77. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.33. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.52%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

