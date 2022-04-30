Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $106.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “As Expeditors uses more charters to meet customer demand, higher airfreight services revenues drive growth of the company. Airfreight Services segment revenues increased 58.4% year over year in 2021. The company’s measures to reward its shareholders through dividends and share repurchases are encouraging. During 2021, Expeditors repurchased 4.4 million shares at an average price of $117.54 per share. The company’s buyout of Fleet Logistics’ Digital Platform has boosted its online LTL shipping platform, Koho. However, escalating operating expenses (up 69.1% year over year in 2021) pose a threat to the company’s bottom line. Labor and infrastructure constraints, and congestion at the ocean ports due to labor and equipment shortages are other challenges for the company. Expeditors’ declining current ratio is also a woe.”

EXPD has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $99.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.20. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $94.95 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

