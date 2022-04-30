Everipedia (IQ) Tops One Day Volume of $3.97 Million

Everipedia (IQ) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $102.38 million and $3.97 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00042111 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,800.65 or 0.07237608 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00058175 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,447,171 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

