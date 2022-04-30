Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Evergy were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Evergy by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 18,816 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Evergy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 87,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Evergy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 846,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded down $1.88 on Friday, reaching $67.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,089. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.71. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.46 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.33 million. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

About Evergy (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.