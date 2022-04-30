Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 74.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS.

Shares of EB stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $10.58. 3,744,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,138. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.84.

In related news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 27,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $429,545.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EB. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,551 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eventbrite from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

About Eventbrite (Get Rating)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

