Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Short Interest Update

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ETCMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Eutelsat Communications from €11.70 ($12.58) to €12.20 ($13.12) in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €13.50 ($14.52) to €13.00 ($13.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

Shares of Eutelsat Communications stock remained flat at $$2.89 during midday trading on Friday. Eutelsat Communications has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11.

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.