Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $852.59.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Argus decreased their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total transaction of $40,013.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $668.82, for a total value of $821,310.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,054 shares of company stock worth $11,094,164. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $37.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $719.08. The stock had a trading volume of 649,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix has a 1 year low of $662.26 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $728.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $759.21.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equinix will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 228.78%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

