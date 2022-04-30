Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.13.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $120,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $298,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,256. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG stock traded down $3.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.39. 1,588,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,531. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris has a twelve month low of $101.16 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.13.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

