ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($15.05) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($21.51) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($17.20) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($17.74) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €14.90 ($16.02) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($18.28) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENI currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.08 ($17.28).

Get ENI alerts:

ETR ENI opened at €13.40 ($14.41) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.91. ENI has a 12 month low of €9.38 ($10.09) and a 12 month high of €14.80 ($15.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.37.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.