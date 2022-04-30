Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Encore Capital Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.00.

ECPG opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.26. Encore Capital Group has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.39. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $423,703.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $438,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 143,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $367,000.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

