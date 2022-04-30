Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $345.69 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) will post sales of $345.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $365.60 million and the lowest is $330.47 million. Encore Capital Group reported sales of $416.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.39. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECPG. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encore Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In related news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $423,703.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECPG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $18,421,000. Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $17,548,000. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,053,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,456,000 after acquiring an additional 194,267 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 395.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,669,000 after acquiring an additional 162,838 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 845,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,499,000 after acquiring an additional 95,158 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.81. 185,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,752. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.31. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day moving average of $61.26.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

