Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.70.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENB shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of ENB traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,433,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,259. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

