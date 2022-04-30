Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

NYSE ESRT traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,145,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,303. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86,889 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 21.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,468,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 779,024 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 320.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 80,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

