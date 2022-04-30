Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 115.4% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

EMLZF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Emmi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Emmi from CHF 840 to CHF 835 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

EMLZF remained flat at $$1,125.00 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,147.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1,154.30. Emmi has a fifty-two week low of $1,030.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,200.00.

Emmi AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland, North and South America, Africa, Asia/Pacific, and the rest of Europe. The company operates through Dairy Products, Cheese, Fresh Products, Fresh Cheese, Powder/Concentrates, and Other Products/Services segments.

