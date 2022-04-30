Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.54 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.

NYSE:EBS traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.38. 1,298,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,758. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.56. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.88. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $68.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

EBS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,104,000 after buying an additional 2,249,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,133,000 after acquiring an additional 241,936 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 5,127.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,404,000 after acquiring an additional 392,709 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 207,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 67,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 73,550 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

