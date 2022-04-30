El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the March 31st total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

El Puerto de Liverpool stock remained flat at $$4.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $4.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57.

El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile (Get Rating)

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

