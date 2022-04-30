Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EIX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Edison International stock opened at $68.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.19. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $73.32.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Edison International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Edison International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

