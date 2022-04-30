Edgeware Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeware (EDG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. Edgeware has a total market cap of $21.17 million and approximately $218,325.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00030205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00101141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

EDG is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,822,890,915 coins and its circulating supply is 6,165,017,298 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars.

