Easterly Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,920 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.72.

JPM traded down $3.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.36. 14,874,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,656,040. The stock has a market cap of $350.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.54 and a 200 day moving average of $151.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $118.90 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

