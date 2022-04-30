Easterly Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,959 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX traded down $5.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.67. The company had a trading volume of 14,713,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,327,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.05. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,933 shares of company stock worth $52,940,578. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.59.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.