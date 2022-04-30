Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEAGet Rating) to report $74.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.47 million and the highest is $76.42 million. Easterly Government Properties posted sales of $65.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year sales of $308.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $303.61 million to $313.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $336.44 million, with estimates ranging from $325.88 million to $349.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DEA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

NYSE DEA traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,578. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43 and a beta of 0.47. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 302.86%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $411,474.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,594 shares of company stock valued at $919,174. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 429.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 395.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties (Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

