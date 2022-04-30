dynaCERT (CVE:DYA) Shares Up 7.2%

dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.74. 1,803,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 1,140,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$264.50 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 11.33.
dynaCERT Company Profile (CVE:DYA)
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for dynaCERT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dynaCERT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.