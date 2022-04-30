Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

Get Ducommun alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ducommun from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Ducommun from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ducommun currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.50.

DCO opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $611.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.44. Ducommun has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $164.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.02 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 21.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ducommun will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 6,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $304,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $79,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,802 shares of company stock valued at $503,025. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 67.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ducommun by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ducommun (Get Rating)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ducommun (DCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.