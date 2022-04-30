Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Price Hits $0.45 (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the US dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00041755 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,826.51 or 0.07317096 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00059580 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using US dollars.

