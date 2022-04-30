Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 46 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 1.0% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $11,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total value of $62,436,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.06.

LLY traded down $5.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $292.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,910,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,194. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $181.19 and a twelve month high of $314.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $281.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

