Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides software and services. It offers content creation, management and distribution, as well as data analytics and multi-lingual localization services. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DFIN. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

DFIN stock opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $52.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.49.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $232.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.03 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.83% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 316.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $605,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 12,384 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

