Distillate Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 78,932 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,000. TJX Companies comprises about 1.0% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.30.

TJX stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,931,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,213,053. The company has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

