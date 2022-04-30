Distillate Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 22,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 43,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.36.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC traded down $5.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $439.40. The company had a trading volume of 935,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,653. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $490.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $446.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.14. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.