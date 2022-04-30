Distillate Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,177 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.4% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $239,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 31.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $155,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.50.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.19. 4,029,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,136,672. The stock has a market cap of $124.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.25. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

