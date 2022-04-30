Distillate Capital Partners LLC Purchases 11,130 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,921 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.9% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 213,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $83,366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 52.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.17.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH traded down $15.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $508.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,812,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,490. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $480.33. The company has a market cap of $477.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.