Distillate Capital Partners LLC Makes New $5.03 Million Investment in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,231 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of TopBuild at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $219.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.50.

BLD stock traded down $4.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.14. The company had a trading volume of 193,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,264. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.55. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $165.01 and a 12-month high of $284.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.91.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

