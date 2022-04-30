Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $4.74 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

NYSE CBRE traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.04. 2,173,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,846. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

