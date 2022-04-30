Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $11.94 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,366 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.0% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.47.

PG stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,331,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,210,087. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $131.94 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.14. The firm has a market cap of $385.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 242,766 shares of company stock valued at $39,203,797. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

