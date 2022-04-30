Distillate Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,452 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up about 1.1% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in CSX by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 178,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in CSX by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 194,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after buying an additional 129,586 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in CSX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 617,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,217,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CSX. Stephens reduced their target price on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Argus lifted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $34.34. 16,045,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,728,731. The company has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.48. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

