Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys 6,755 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.2% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,223,466,000 after acquiring an additional 543,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,965,680,000 after acquiring an additional 330,694 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $977,280,000 after acquiring an additional 311,657 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,071,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $369,798,000 after acquiring an additional 250,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 392.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,262,000 after acquiring an additional 231,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Shares of LMT traded down $9.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $432.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,242. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $114.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

