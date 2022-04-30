Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys 22,075 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 22,075 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in LKQ by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 159,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,235 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in LKQ by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 290,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 59,522 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 6.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 230,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,051 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in LKQ during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the third quarter worth about $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

LKQ traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.63. 1,742,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,465. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.64.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

