Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys 10,769 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,769 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,676,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,349,000 after purchasing an additional 72,494 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,026,000 after purchasing an additional 78,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,043,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,226,000 after purchasing an additional 90,698 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 996,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 823,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,902,000 after buying an additional 11,597 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SJM. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.77.

SJM traded down $4.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.93. 999,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,363. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.67. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $145.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.30.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

