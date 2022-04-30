Distillate Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,120,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,862,000 after acquiring an additional 43,307 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,906,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,646,000 after acquiring an additional 177,645 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,141,000 after acquiring an additional 275,780 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,443,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,230,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,303,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,387,000 after acquiring an additional 63,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $6,732,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.59.

NYSE AJG traded down $10.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.49. 1,900,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.45. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.71. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.50 and a 12-month high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

