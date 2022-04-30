Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires 6,923 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,141,000 after acquiring an additional 275,780 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,944,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In related news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total value of $5,639,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.59.

AJG traded down $10.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,230. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $135.50 and a one year high of $187.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.71 and a 200-day moving average of $164.45.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.36. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 46.26%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.