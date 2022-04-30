DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is an interior construction company. It uses ICE(R) software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$1.65 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DIRTT Environmental Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRTT opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.30. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $4.95.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 60.94% and a negative net margin of 36.36%. The business had revenue of $42.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

