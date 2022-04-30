Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,663 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $16,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 15,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.36.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.12. 2,383,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,798. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.10 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.37.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 101.25%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

