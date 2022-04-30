Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ DFFN opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $42.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53. The company has a market cap of $12.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DFFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00). Research analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 54,118 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $110,000. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.