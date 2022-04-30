DHT (NYSE:DHT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.83.

Get DHT alerts:

NYSE DHT opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. DHT has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $7.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. DHT had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DHT will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. DHT’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of DHT by 329.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Company Profile (Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.