DePay Hits Market Capitalization of $942,368.56 (DEPAY)

DePay (DEPAY) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. DePay has a total market capitalization of $942,368.56 and $2,936.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001169 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DePay has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00042118 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,806.93 or 0.07268485 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00057420 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.