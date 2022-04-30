DeepOnion Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,114.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $1,114.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002023 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00010485 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008189 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,674,615 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

